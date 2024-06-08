Al Horford Moves Ahead Of NBA Legend Magic Johnson On All-Time List
On Thursday evening, the Boston Celtics defeated the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of the NBA Finals by a score of 107-89.
Al Horford finished the game with ten points, seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks while shooting 4/8 from the field and 2/5 from the three-point range in 30 minutes of playing time.
He also made NBA history by moving ahead of Hall of Famer Magic Johnson (1,465) for 19th on the all-time playoff rebounding list.
Following Johnson, the next player for Horford to pass will be Dwight Howard (1,473).
Via The NBA: "Congrats to @Al_Horford of the @celtics for moving up to 19th all-time in playoff rebounds!"
Horford is 38, but still remains a very valuable role player.
He finished the regular season with averages of 8.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 51.1% from the field and 41.9% from the three-point range in 65 games.
In addition to the Celtics, Horford has also spent time with the Atlanta Hawks, Oklahoma City Thunder and Philadelphia 76ers.
The five-time NBA All-Star has career averages of 13.1 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 51.3% from the field and 37.9% from the three-point range in 1,078 regular season games.
He has appeared in 182 NBA playoff games and this is his second time in the Finals.
The Celtics have a 1-0 lead over the Mavs and Game 2 of the series will be on Sunday evening (also in Boston).