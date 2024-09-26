Al Horford Reacts To Jayson Tatum's Instagram Post
Jayson Tatum is entering his eighth season in the NBA (all with the Boston Celtics).
The 26-year-old is coming off an excellent season where he made his fifth straight All-Star Game and helped lead the Celtics to their first title in 16 years.
On Tuesday, the Celtics held media day.
After the day (on Wednesday), Tatum made a post to Instagram that had over 160,000 likes in three hours.
Tatum captioned his post: "Year 8 🤯🙏🏽"
One person who left a comment was his Celtics teammate Al Horford.
Horford wrote: "Year 8 🤯🙏🏽"
Horford has had two stints with Boston and been teammates with Tatum for five seasons.
The former Florida star was once among the best forwards in the NBA, but he is still an extremely valuable role player at 38.
Last season, Horford averaged 8.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 51.1% from the field and 41.9% from the three-point range in 65 games (33 starts).
Via Zack Cox of The Boston Herald: "38-year-old Al Horford said he never considered retirement and isn’t putting a limit on how much longer he’ll play."