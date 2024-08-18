Alex Antetokounmpo Signs With New Basketball Team
Alex Antetokounmpo is coming off a season where he played in the G League for the Wisconsin Herd.
He averaged 5.7 points and 2.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 32.0% from the field in 18 regular season games.
On Saturday, it was announced that Antetokounmpo has signed with KK Podgorica (h/t HoopsRumors and BasketNews).
Via Eurohoops Turkiye (translated to English): "🚨 Alex Antetokounmpo, the youngest of the Antetokounmpo brothers, will play for KK Podgorica Bemax of the 2nd Adriatic League next season."
Antetokounmpo went undrafted in 2021, and he has yet to appear in an NBA game.
He is the brother NBA Champions Giannis and Thanasis.
The 22-year-old has spent time with the Toronto Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks organizations.
Over three seasons in the G League, Antetokounmpo has career averages of 5.0 points and 2.6 rebounds per contest while shooting 36.7% from the field and 24.7% from the three-point range in 65 games (eight starts).
In addition to the G League, Antetokounmpo also spent time playing in Lithuania last season.
While he hasn't put up big numbers (in the G League), he is still so young (and has such a notable NBA family) that he will be a name to watch over the next few seasons.
Via ESPN's Jonathan Givony on August 19, 2018: "Giannis' 16 year old brother Alex Antetokounmpo measured 6'5 barefoot with a ridiculous 7'2 wingspan at the Basketball Without Borders Europe camp in Belgrade. Pretty sure we'll be talking more about him down the road."