Alex Caruso Made NBA History In Nuggets-Thunder Game
On Sunday afternoon, the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Denver Nuggets by a score of 125-93.
They are headed to the Western Conference finals for the first time since the 2016 season (when Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook were still on the roster).
Alex Caruso played a major role in winning Game 7.
He finished with 11 points, three rebounds and two steals while shooting 5/7 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in 26 minutes of playing time.
Via Jason Timpf of The Volume: "You need vet role players to make plays in the playoffs. The Thunder lose this series without Alex Caruso."
Caruso also made NBA history with his performance.
Via Real Sports: "Alex Caruso becomes just the 3rd player in NBA history to be +40 in a Game 7.
He’s the first bench player to do so."
Caruso was traded to the Thunder for Josh Giddey (via the Chicago Bulls) over the offseason.
While he does not put up big numbers, the 2020 NBA Champion is an elite veteran and defender.
He finished the regular season with averages of 7.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 44.6% from the field and 35.3% from the three-point range in 54 games.
Via StatMuse: "Fun Fact: Alex Caruso recorded a higher +/- in Game 7 (+40) than Josh Giddey had throughout the entire playoffs last season (+39)"
The Thunder will now face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference finals.