Alex Caruso Makes Honest Statement About Warriors Star Steph Curry
Alex Caruso is one of the best defenders in the NBA.
The 31-year-old is coming off a season where he helped lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to the 2025 NBA Championship over the Indiana Pacers.
In a recent interview with Dan Patrick, Caruso spoke honestly about defending Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry.
Caruso: "That's the biggest thing that people talk about that I don't know if regular NBA fans understand. Is like scouting report on him is he's most dangerous when he gives the ball up. Because even when comes down and he gives the ball up, now, all of sudden they're going to movement. Him and Draymond are so connected."
Curry finished the 2024-25 season with outstanding averages of 24.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 39.7% from the three-point range in 70 games.
At 37, the two-time MVP still remains among the best guards in the NBA.
Via StatMuse: "Fun Fact: Steph Curry is now tied with Michael Jordan in All-NBA selections (11)."
On the other hand, Caruso finished his first season with the Thunder averaging 7.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 44.6% from the field and 35.3% from the three-point range in 54 games.
Via NBA on ESPN: "Welcome to the Carushow
Alex Caruso becomes the first player in NBA history to have two 20-point games in an NBA Finals after having ZERO in the regular season"