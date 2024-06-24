Alex Caruso Reacts To Chicago Bulls Trade
Last week, Alex Caruso was traded (via the Chicago Bulls) to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Caruso is an extremely talented role player that could help take the Thunder to the next level.
In the deal, they sent Josh Giddey to Chicago.
Via The Oklahoma City Thunder: "The Oklahoma City Thunder has acquired guard Alex Caruso from the Chicago Bulls in exchange for guard Josh Giddey, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti."
Following the trade, the Bulls sent out an Instagram post thanking Caruso.
There were over 175,000 likes and 3,100 comments on the post.
Via The Chicago Bulls: "Thank you for everything, @ACFresh21. Chicago will always love you ❤️"
One person who left a comment was Caruso (his comment had over 6,000 likes).
Caruso wrote: "🖤❤️"
Caruso finished the regular season with averages of 10.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 46.8% from the field and 40.8% from the three-point range in 71 games.
He spent the last three seasons with Chicago and still has one more year left on his contract that will pay him $9.9 million for the 2024-25 season.
In addition to the Bulls, Caruso has also spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers.
He helped them win the 2020 NBA Championship over the Miami Heat.
Caruso is joining a Thunder team that finished the 2023-24 regular season with a 57-25 record, which had them as the first seed in the Western Conference.
They lost to the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the NBA playoffs.