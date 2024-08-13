Fastbreak

Alex Caruso Reacts To LeBron James' Viral Instagram Post

Los Angeles Lakers NBA Champion Alex Caruso left a comment on his former teammate's Instagram post.

Ben Stinar

Dec 20, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (6) guards Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 20, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (6) guards Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports / Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

On Saturday, LeBron James captured his third Gold medal when Team USA defeated France by a score of 98-87 at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

James finished the closeout game with 14 points, six rebounds, ten assists, two steals and one block while shooting 6/10 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range.

After the Olympics, the four-time NBA Champion made a post to Instagram that had over 4.8 million likes and 32,000 comments.

James captioned his post: "AVENGERS ASSEMBLE!! Mission Complete 🥇🇺🇸🫡👑"

One person who left a comment was Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso.

His comment had over 400 likes.

Caruso wrote: "🔥🔥"

Alex Caruso's Comment
Alex Caruso's Comment / August 13

Caruso and James were teammates for three seasons on the Los Angeles Lakers.

During the 2020 season, they helped the franchise win the NBA Championship over Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.

While the focus was on James, Anthony Davis and Kyle Kuzma, Caruso did an excellent job on his role.

LeBron James Alex Carus
May 25, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and guard Alex Caruso (4) against the Phoenix Suns during game two of the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Phoenix Suns Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Following his run with the Lakers, Caruso spent the last three seasons with the Chicago Bulls (before getting traded to Oklahoma City over the offseason).

Lakers fans will likely love seeing that Caruso and James are still interacting on social media.

The Lakers still have a talented roster, but they have been unable to reach the NBA Finals since Caruso's departure.

They are coming off a season where they were the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 47-35 record (and lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs).

