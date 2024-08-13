Alex Caruso Reacts To LeBron James' Viral Instagram Post
On Saturday, LeBron James captured his third Gold medal when Team USA defeated France by a score of 98-87 at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
James finished the closeout game with 14 points, six rebounds, ten assists, two steals and one block while shooting 6/10 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range.
After the Olympics, the four-time NBA Champion made a post to Instagram that had over 4.8 million likes and 32,000 comments.
James captioned his post: "AVENGERS ASSEMBLE!! Mission Complete 🥇🇺🇸🫡👑"
One person who left a comment was Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso.
His comment had over 400 likes.
Caruso wrote: "🔥🔥"
Caruso and James were teammates for three seasons on the Los Angeles Lakers.
During the 2020 season, they helped the franchise win the NBA Championship over Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.
While the focus was on James, Anthony Davis and Kyle Kuzma, Caruso did an excellent job on his role.
Following his run with the Lakers, Caruso spent the last three seasons with the Chicago Bulls (before getting traded to Oklahoma City over the offseason).
Lakers fans will likely love seeing that Caruso and James are still interacting on social media.
The Lakers still have a talented roster, but they have been unable to reach the NBA Finals since Caruso's departure.
They are coming off a season where they were the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 47-35 record (and lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs).