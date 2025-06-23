Alex Caruso Sends Out Viral Post On X After OKC Thunder Win NBA Championship
On Sunday evening, Alex Caruso and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Indiana Pacers by a score of 103-91 to win the 2025 NBA Championship.
Caruso finished the closeout game with ten points, three rebounds, three steals and one block while shooting 4/10 from the field and 2/5 from the three-point range in 32 minutes of playing time.
After the game, he made a post to X that had over 27,000 likes and 800,000 impressions in nine hours.
He wrote: "WORLD CHAMPS 🏆 @okcthunder"
Caruso was traded to the Thunder (via the Chicago Bulls) last summer.
He finished the 2024-25 regular season with averages of 7.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 44.6% from the field and 35.3% from the three-point range in 54 games.
Via StatMuse: "Last three players with 45+ steals in a postseason:
— LeBron James
— Russell Westbrook
and Alex Caruso."
Caruso now has two NBA Championships (after also winning a title with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020).
Via NBA University: "Welcome Alex Caruso to the exclusive club of active players with multiple championships!
LeBron James
Stephen Curry
Klay Thompson
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney
Kevin Durant
Kawhi Leonard
Jrue Holiday
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Alex Caruso"
Caruso has played eight total seasons for the Lakers, Bulls and Thunder.
Via Yahoo Sports: "Alex Caruso went from being UNDRAFTED, playing in the G-LEAGUE to a 2X NBA CHAMPION"