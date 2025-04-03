Alex Sarr Made NBA History In Kings-Wizards Game
On Wednesday night, the Washington Wizards are playing the Sacramento Kings (at home).
Alex Sarr had 15 points, four rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block while shooting 6/9 from the field and 3/5 from the three-point range in his first 26 minutes of playing time.
The rookie center also made NBA history.
Via StatMamba: "Alex Sarr becomes the youngest center in NBA history to reach 100 career 3PM."
Sarr was the second pick in the 2024 NBA Draft last summer.
He came into the night with averages of 13.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.6 blocks per contest while shooting 39.5% from the field and 31.8% from the three-point range in his first 60 NBA games.
Via Greg Finberg of Bullets Forever: "The 2024-25 Washington Wizards are the first team in NBA history to have three rookies with 100+ 3PM:
• Bub Carrington (117)
• Kyshawn George (107)
• Alex Sarr (100)"
While Sarr has had a solid rookie season, the Wizards are the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 16-59 record in 75 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak (and have gone 2-8 over their last ten).
Following the Kings, the Wizards will play their next game on Thursday night when they host the Orlando Magic.
Via @JackDannKF: "Alex Sarr is going to be so good in this league one day - unreal size, speed, fluidity…
He’s got a clean and repeatable jumper, he can protect the rim, he can pass a little bit…
He’s a JJJ/Mobley variant, he just needs time."