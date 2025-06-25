Fastbreak

Alex Sarr Reacts To Washington Wizards Trading Jordan Poole

Alex Sarr made a post to his Instagram story.

Feb 12, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) celebrates with Wizards forward Alex Sarr (20) after making a game-tying basket against the Indiana Pacers in the final seconds of the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Feb 12, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) celebrates with Wizards forward Alex Sarr (20) after making a game-tying basket against the Indiana Pacers in the final seconds of the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Jordan Poole had spent the previous two years playing for the Washington Wizards.

On Tuesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the news that the former Michigan star had been traded to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Via Charania: "The New Orleans Pelicans are trading CJ McCollum, Kelly Olynyk and a future second-round pick to the Washington Wizards for Jordan Poole, Saddiq Bey and the No. 40 pick, sources tell ESPN."

Following the trade, Wizards center Alex Sarr made a post to his Instagram story.

Sarr was the second pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, so he only got to play one season with Poole in Washington.

Via Bijan Todd of Monumental Sports Network (on January 13): "Perfect timing by Sarr to block Gobert here, leading to a Poole stepback three on the other end."

Poole finished his final season in Washington with averages of 20.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 37.8% from the three-point range in 68 games.

Via Polymarket Hoops: "Jordan Poole last season:

20.5 PPG
4.5 APG
3.5 3PM
59.1% TS

His 2nd season averaging 20+ PPG in under 30 MPG — the most in NBA history."

As for Sarr, he finished his rookie year in the NBA with averages of 13.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 39.4% from the field and 30.8% from the three-point range in 67 games.

Via The NBA (on March 16): "A career-high 34 points for Alex Sarr, the No. 2 pick in this year's NBA draft

34 PTS
6 REB
5 AST
5 3PM"

Published |Modified
