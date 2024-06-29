Alex Sarr Sends Out Viral IG Post After Getting Drafted By The Washington Wizards
On Wednesday evening, the Washington Wizards selected Alex Sarr with the second overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
Sarr is seen by many as the best prospect in the class.
Following the draft, Sarr made a post to Instagram that had over 32,000 likes and 450 comments in less than 14 hours.
Sarr captioned his post: "i’m a real wizard, DC not Hogwarts"
Sarr finished this past season with averages of 9.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting 52.0% from the field and 29.8% from the three-point range in 24 NBL games.
Via ESPN's Jonathan Givony on May 14: "Projected No. 1 pick Alex Sarr measured bigger and stronger at the NBA Draft Combine than in the past, standing 7'1 in shoes, 224 pounds with a 7'4 wingspan and 9'2 standing reach.
His closest physical comparison in the 5000-player DX database is 18-year old Tyson Chandler."
The Wizards are among the worst teams in the NBA and finished this past season with a 15-67 record, which had them as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference.
They missed the NBA playoffs for the third straight year.
That said, the Wizards have talented players such as Kyle Kuzma, Jordan Poole, Bilal Coulibaly and Malcolm Brogdon.
Considering the current state of the Wizards, Sarr could likely get a lot of playing time next season.
He will be one of the most highly anticipated rookies and could potentially be in the running for the 2025 Rookie of The Year.