Alex Sarr Sends Out Viral IG Post After Getting Drafted By The Washington Wizards

Projected No. 1 pick Alex Sarr measured bigger and stronger at the NBA Draft Combine than in the past, standing 7'1 in shoes, 224 pounds with a 7'4 wingspan and 9'2 standing reach.



His closest physical comparison in the 5000-player DX database is 18-year old Tyson Chandler.