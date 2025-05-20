Allen Iverson Sends Clear Message About NBA Legend Tracy McGrady
Tracy McGrady is one of the most talented players in NBA history.
The Hall of Famer forward is most known for his time with the Orladno Magic and Houston Rockets.
Even though injuries slowed him down, McGrady still made seven NBA All-Star Games.
McGrady was not named to the All-Time 75 NBA Team in 2021.
Recently, NBA legend Allen Iverson sent out a post (via Instagram) about McGrady.
Iverson's post had over 45,000 likes in less than two days.
He wrote: "This is for the authentic hoop heads that don't forget and know what's up. Not Top75? Yeah right!! #Str8Killa
@tmac"
McGrady was the ninth pick in the 1997 NBA Draft out of high school.
He played 16 seasons for the Orlando Magic, Toronto Raptors, Houston Rockets, Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks.
His career averages were 19.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 43.5% from the field and 33.8% from the three-point range in 938 games.
The 45-year-old retired after the 2013 season.
Via Bleacher Report NBA: "HOFer Tracy McGrady was a walking bucket
■ Drafted No. 9 in 1997 out of HS
■ Back-to-back scoring champ, 2002-04
■ Scored 13 points in 33 seconds
■ 7-time All-Star"
NBA fans will likely enjoy seeing Iverson (who is among the most popular players ever) stick up for McGrady.
The former superstars faced off 32 times over their careers.
McGrady went 18-14 in those matchups.