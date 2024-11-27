Alperen Sengun Made NBA History In Rockets-Timberwolves Game
On Tuesday evening, the Houston Rockets faced off against the Timberwolves at the Target Center in Minnesota.
The game was a thriller, as the Rockets won by a score of 117-111 (in overtime).
Alperen Sengun had 22 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists, three steals and three blocks while shooting 9/23 from the field in 42 minutes of playing time.
He also made NBA history.
Via StatMamba: "Alperen Sengun tonight:
22 PTS
10 REB
11 AST
3 STL
3 BLK
Youngest center in NBA history to record 7 career triple-doubles."
Sengun is averaging 18.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting 47.3% from the field in 19 games.
He has become one of the best young forwards in the NBA at 22.
NBA Champion Kendrick Perkins wrote: "Imma start calling Sengun baby Jokic. That young man is problem!!!"
With the victory, the Rockets improved to 13-6 in their first 19 games, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference.
They are 8-2 over their previous 10 games.
Following the Timberwolves, the Rockets will play their next game on Wednesday evening when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers.
Sengun was the 16th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.
He is in his fourth NBA season (all with the Rockets).
His career averages are 15.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 52.3% from the field and 28.5% from the three-point range.