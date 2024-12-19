Alperen Sengun's Official Injury Status For Pelicans-Rockets Game
On Thursday evening, the Houston Rockets will host the New Orleans Pelicans in Texas.
For the game, the Rockets could be without one of their best players, as starting forward Alperen Sengun is on the injury report.
Via Underdog NBA: "Alperen Sengun (knee) listed questionable for Thursday."
Sengun has gotten off to a strong start to the 2024-25 NBA season.
He is averaging 18.6 points, 10.7 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 47.2% from the field and 25.6% from the three-point range in 26 games.
Via StatMuse: "Alperen Sengun this season:
18.6 PPG
10.6 RPG
5.2 APG
1.2 SPG
1.0 BPG
The youngest player in NBA history to average 15/10/5/1/1 in a season."
The Rockets have also been among the best teams in the NBA.
They are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 17-9 record in 26 games.
Over the last ten games, the Rockets have gone 6-4.
Following their showdown with New Orleans, the Rockets will play their next game on Sunday evening when they visit the Toronto Raptors in Canada.
Sengun is in his fourth NBA season (all with the Rockets).
Via NBA Communications: "The All-Tournament Team for the #EmiratesNBACup:
▪️ Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks ▪️ Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder ▪️ Damian Lillard, Milwaukee Bucks ▪️ Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets ▪️ Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks"
As for the Pelicans, they have been among the worst teams in the league.
They are the 15th seed in the west with a 5-22 record in 27 games.