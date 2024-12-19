Fastbreak

Alperen Sengun's Official Injury Status For Pelicans-Rockets Game

Alperen Sengun is on the injury report for Thursday's game.

Ben Stinar

Mar 10, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) lies on the court after suffering an injury against the Sacramento Kings during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Mar 10, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) lies on the court after suffering an injury against the Sacramento Kings during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

On Thursday evening, the Houston Rockets will host the New Orleans Pelicans in Texas.

For the game, the Rockets could be without one of their best players, as starting forward Alperen Sengun is on the injury report.

Via Underdog NBA: "Alperen Sengun (knee) listed questionable for Thursday."

Sengun has gotten off to a strong start to the 2024-25 NBA season.

He is averaging 18.6 points, 10.7 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 47.2% from the field and 25.6% from the three-point range in 26 games.

Via StatMuse: "Alperen Sengun this season:

18.6 PPG
10.6 RPG
5.2 APG
1.2 SPG
1.0 BPG

The youngest player in NBA history to average 15/10/5/1/1 in a season."

The Rockets have also been among the best teams in the NBA.

They are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 17-9 record in 26 games.

Over the last ten games, the Rockets have gone 6-4.

NBA
Dec 11, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) controls the ball as Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney (5) defends during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Following their showdown with New Orleans, the Rockets will play their next game on Sunday evening when they visit the Toronto Raptors in Canada.

Sengun is in his fourth NBA season (all with the Rockets).

Via NBA Communications: "The All-Tournament Team for the #EmiratesNBACup:

▪️ Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks ▪️ Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder ▪️ Damian Lillard, Milwaukee Bucks ▪️ Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets ▪️ Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks"

As for the Pelicans, they have been among the worst teams in the league.

They are the 15th seed in the west with a 5-22 record in 27 games.

