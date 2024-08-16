Alperen Sengun Sends Instagram Message To Boban Marjanovic
Boban Marjanovic is coming off his second year playing for the Houston Rockets.
He finished the season with averages of 3.2 points and 2.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 52.9% from the field in 14 games.
On Thursday, Marjanovic is celebrating his 36th birthday.
Many people sent him messages on social media, and one person who made an Instagram story was his teammate Alperen Sengun.
Sengun wrote: "Happyyy birthday to my big brother bobitoooo!!! ❤️❤️❤️"
Sengun is one of the young stars on the Rockets, so seeing that he has such a good relationship with the veteran center is a good sign for fans of the team.
He finished last season with impressive averages of 21.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists per contest while shooting 53.7% from the field in 63 games.
As for Marjanovic, he has played nine seasons in the NBA for the Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets, Detroit Pistons, San Antonio Spurs and Philadelphia 76ers.
His career averages are 5.5 points and 3.6 rebounds per contest while shooting 57.8% from the field in 331 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 31 NBA playoff games (three starts) with the Mavs, 76ers and Spurs.
The Rockets finished last season as the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 41-41 record.
They were 5.0 games back of Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors for the final play-in tournament spot.
Next season, the Rockets will have an excellent chance to end their four-year NBA playoff drought.