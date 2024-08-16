Fastbreak

Alperen Sengun Sends Instagram Message To Boban Marjanovic

Alperen Sengun sent a message to his Houston Rockets teammate.

Nov 22, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Boban Marjanovic (51) and Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28)during the national anthem prior to the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 22, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Boban Marjanovic (51) and Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28)during the national anthem prior to the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports / Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Boban Marjanovic is coming off his second year playing for the Houston Rockets.

He finished the season with averages of 3.2 points and 2.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 52.9% from the field in 14 games.

On Thursday, Marjanovic is celebrating his 36th birthday.

Many people sent him messages on social media, and one person who made an Instagram story was his teammate Alperen Sengun.

Sengun wrote: "Happyyy birthday to my big brother bobitoooo!!! ❤️❤️❤️"

Alperen Sengun's IG Story
Alperen Sengun's IG Story / August 15

Sengun is one of the young stars on the Rockets, so seeing that he has such a good relationship with the veteran center is a good sign for fans of the team.

He finished last season with impressive averages of 21.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists per contest while shooting 53.7% from the field in 63 games.

Boban Marjanovic Alperen Sengu
Jan 23, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Boban Marjanovic (51) and Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) stand during the national anthem prior to the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports / Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

As for Marjanovic, he has played nine seasons in the NBA for the Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets, Detroit Pistons, San Antonio Spurs and Philadelphia 76ers.

His career averages are 5.5 points and 3.6 rebounds per contest while shooting 57.8% from the field in 331 regular season games.

He has also appeared in 31 NBA playoff games (three starts) with the Mavs, 76ers and Spurs.

Boban
Mar 5, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Boban Marjanovic (51) leaves the court following the game against the San Antonio Spurs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports / Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

The Rockets finished last season as the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 41-41 record.

They were 5.0 games back of Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors for the final play-in tournament spot.

Next season, the Rockets will have an excellent chance to end their four-year NBA playoff drought.

