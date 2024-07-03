Andre Drummond Sends Out Heartfelt Social Media Post To Chicago Bulls Fans
Andre Drummond has been a productive role player for the Chicago Bulls in each of the previous two seasons.
This past year, he averaged 8.4 points and 9.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 55.6% from the field in 79 games.
On Sunday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that Drummond is signing with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Via Charania on Sunday: "Free agent center Andre Drummond plans to sign a two-year, $10-plus million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium."
Following the news, Drummond sent out a heartfelt post to Bulls fans.
His post had over 7,000 likes and 195,000 impressions.
Drummond wrote: "Dear Chicago, Thank you for all the love and support you’ve shown me during my two years . It was nothing short of amazing! It was an honor to wear Chicago across my chest. I LOVE YOU 🫂 and see you soon ❤️🐂
We are always connected Y❤️"
Drummond was the ninth pick in the 2012 NBA Draft and has played 12 seasons in the league.
This will be his second stint with the 76ers.
In addition to the Bulls and 76ers, he has also spent time with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers.
His career averages are 12.7 points, 12.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting 54.3% from the field in 864 games.
As for the 76ers, they are coming off a year where they lost to the New York Knicks in the first round of the NBA playoffs.