Andre Drummond's Viral Post On X After Signing With Philadelphia 76ers
Andre Drummond is coming off his 12th season in the NBA.
He has been with the Chicago Bulls for the previous two years, and finished this past season with averages of 8.4 points and 9.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 55.6% from the field in 79 games.
On Sunday evening, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that Drummond will sign a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Right before the news, Drummond sent out a post on X that had over 25,000 likes and 2.1 million impressions in less than seven hours.
Drummond wrote: "I’m in the mood for a Philly cheesesteak 🫂"
This will be Drummond's second stint with Philadelphia, as he briefly played for the franchise during the 2021-22 season (49 games).
He averaged 6.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 53.8% from the field for the 76ers.
Drummond is an ideal backup for 2023 MVP Joel Embiid.
The 76ers have a talented roster that is led by Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.
They are coming off a season where they were the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.
However, the 76ers lost to the New York Knicks in the first round of the NBA playoffs (six games).
Drummond has played for the Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Lakers, Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers (in addition to the Bulls and 76ers).
His career averages are 12.7 points, 12.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting 54.3% from the field in 864 games.