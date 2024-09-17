Andrew Wiggins' Brother Sends Out Emotional Instagram Post Following Tragic News
On September 13, the tragic news that former NBA player Mitchell Wiggins passed away was announced.
He was the father of Golden State Warriors NBA Champion Andrew Wiggins.
Via The Houston Rockets on Friday: "Today we mourn the passing of former Houston Rockets guard, Mitchell Wiggins. Our sincerest condolences go out to his family and friends."
On Monday, Nick Wiggins (Andrew's brother) send out an emotional message to Instagram.
Nick Wiggins wrote: "I been trying to find the right words. The last few days have been very tough. Firstly, I wanna thank God for allowing me to be YOUR son. Lord, thank you for allowing my Dad to live the life of a true KING. We cried a lot this past week but we also celebrated your life Pops - with family, friends, and all our close loved ones. The life you lived deserves all the celebration. You were special pops, a different breed. The true definition of an amazing father. An amazing individual. My idol. My toughness, my strength, my confidence, my drive & my joy of being a “Dad”.. it all comes from you. My entire life, all I ever wanted to do was be JUST LIKE YOU. Chasing your footsteps, trying to walk how you walk, talk how you talk. You had that aura man. When you’re in the building, you made everyone feel your positive, gravitating presence! I wear your#15 with PRIDE! Our relationship was 1 of 1 ; like Father, like Son. Without you shaping me IDK where I would be today. Thank you for being a GREAT father & for also showing me what a GREAT father looks like. I have no excuse not to be one. Thank you for the imprint you’ve left on all of us. Thank you for the BLUEPRINT. All the time I’ve spent overseas, I’ll never forgive myself for it. That’s more time I should have been spending with you. I love you Pops. I was just chasing the dream, like you & Ma taught me. But family is more important than ANY dream. We all love you Pops. You inspired & touched SO MANY PEOPLE! We are happy that you’re at peace but it pains us more that we can’t talk to you anymore. You always knew what to say & we know you’d know what to say now. We had a lot more time to spend together. This is the worst pain we’ve ever felt. But while we grieve down here, we also know exactly what you’d want us to do! KEEP GOING, & DON’T STOP! The torch has been passed onto us! WE are going to keep the WIGGINS LEGACY alive & continue to make you proud! The BEST of you will ALWAYS be with US, and WE will cherish your life & our memories for the rest of our lives.
Rest easy Pops. You’re a legend .Guide the family & watch over us from above. 🕊️“One love, always.” ❤️"
Mitchell Wiggins played six seasons in the NBA for the Houston Rockets, Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers.
His career averages were 10.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 46.0% from the field in 389 games.
He also appeared in 29 NBA playoff games.