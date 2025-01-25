Fastbreak

Andrew Wiggins' Current Injury Status For Lakers-Warriors Game

Andrew Wiggins is on the injury report for Saturday's game.

Ben Stinar

Oct 15, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) walks back to the bench against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second quarter during a preseason game at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images
Oct 15, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) walks back to the bench against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second quarter during a preseason game at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images / Candice Ward-Imagn Images

On Saturday evening, the Golden State Warriors will host the Los Angeles Lakers at the Chase Center.

For the game, Andrew Wiggins is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be available.

Wiggins is averaging 17.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 44.4% from the field and 38.4% from the three-point range in 38 games.

Via Underdog NBA: "Andrew Wiggins (back) listed probable for Saturday."

The Warriors are coming off a 131-106 victory over the Chicago Bulls (at home).

Wiggins finished the win with 17 points, seven rebounds and one assist while shooting 4/11 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 29 minutes of playing time.

The Warriors enter play as the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 22-22 record in 44 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten.

Following the Lakers, the Warriors will play their next game on Tuesday when they host the Utah Jazz.

At home, they are 12-11 in 23 games played at the Chase Center.

Andrew Wiggins
Jan 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) brings the ball down the court against the Chicago Bulls during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Wiggins was the first pick in the 2014 NBA Draft out of Kansas.

He has also spent time with the Minnesota Timberwolves over his 11 years in the league.

The 29-year-old helped the Warriors win the 2022 NBA Championship.

As for Los Angeles, they are the fifth seed with a 24-18 record in 42 games.

They are currently in the middle of a two-game winning streak (and 6-4 over their last ten).

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.