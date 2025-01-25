Andrew Wiggins' Current Injury Status For Lakers-Warriors Game
On Saturday evening, the Golden State Warriors will host the Los Angeles Lakers at the Chase Center.
For the game, Andrew Wiggins is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be available.
Wiggins is averaging 17.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 44.4% from the field and 38.4% from the three-point range in 38 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Andrew Wiggins (back) listed probable for Saturday."
The Warriors are coming off a 131-106 victory over the Chicago Bulls (at home).
Wiggins finished the win with 17 points, seven rebounds and one assist while shooting 4/11 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 29 minutes of playing time.
The Warriors enter play as the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 22-22 record in 44 games.
They have gone 4-6 over their last ten.
Following the Lakers, the Warriors will play their next game on Tuesday when they host the Utah Jazz.
At home, they are 12-11 in 23 games played at the Chase Center.
Wiggins was the first pick in the 2014 NBA Draft out of Kansas.
He has also spent time with the Minnesota Timberwolves over his 11 years in the league.
The 29-year-old helped the Warriors win the 2022 NBA Championship.
As for Los Angeles, they are the fifth seed with a 24-18 record in 42 games.
They are currently in the middle of a two-game winning streak (and 6-4 over their last ten).