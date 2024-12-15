Andrew Wiggins' Current Injury Status For Mavs-Warriors Game
On Sunday evening, the Golden State Warriors will play the Dallas Mavericks (at home).
For the game, they could remain without one of their best players, as 2022 NBA All-Star Andrew Wiggins is questionable on the injury report.
Wiggins also missed the team's last game, so this would be his second straight out of the lineup (if he doesn't play).
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic on Saturday: "Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins are questionable tomorrow vs Mavericks. Adductor tightness and not the ankle for Wiggins. Sounds like inflammation in neck area for Curry. Moses Moody remains out."
Wiggins has averages of 17.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest while shooting 46.0% from the field and 42.7% from the three-point range in 20 games.
When the Warriors beat the Mavs by a score of 120-117 earlier this season, Wiggins played 34 minutes.
He finished with eight points, three rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block while shooting 3/8 from the field and 0/3 from the three-point range.
The Warriors come into the matchup as the fifth seed in the west with a 14-10 record.
They most recently lost to the Rockets (in Houston) by a score of 91-90.
Following Dallas, the Warriors will visit the Grizzlies on Thursday in Memphis.
On the other side, the Mavs are one spot ahead of Golden State as the fourth seed.
They have gone 16-9 in their first 25 games.
After Golden State, the Mavs will host the LA Clippers on Thursday.