Andrew Wiggins' Current Injury Status For Pistons-Heat Game
On Wednesday evening, the Miami Heat will host the Detroit Pistons in Florida.
For the game, the Heat could remain without one of their best players, as 2022 NBA All-Star Andrew Wiggins is on the injury report.
The former Kansas star missed the team's last game, so this would be his second straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via Ira Winderman of Sun Sentinel: "Alec Burks (back) and Andrew Wiggins (leg contusion) listed as questionable for Wednesday night vs. visiting Pistons. And no Jovic and Smith. Also the G League players remain on the G League."
Wiggins is averaging 18.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 42.2% from the field and 30.9% from the three-point range in his first 11 games with Miami.
Via StatMamba: "Andrew Wiggins has the most points by a Heat player in their first 10 games since LeBron in 2010."
The Heat are the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-39 record in 68 games.
They are in the middle of an eight-game losing streak.
Via StatMuse: "The Heat in their last eight games:
Loss to the Cavaliers
Loss to the Timberwolves
Loss to the Bulls
Loss to the Hornets
Loss to the Clippers
Loss to the Celtics
Loss to the Grizzlies
Loss to the Knicks
The longest losing streak of the Spoelstra era."
Following the Pistons, the Heat will play their next game on Friday night when they host the Houston Rockets.