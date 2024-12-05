Andrew Wiggins' Current Injury Status For Rockets-Warriors Game
On Thursday evening, the Golden State Warriors will face off against the Houston Rockets (at home).
For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as Andrew Wiggins is on the injury report.
The 2022 NBA All-Star is averaging 17.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest while shooting 45.9% from the field and 41.7% from the three-point range in 18 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Andrew Wiggins (ankle) listed questionable for Thursday."
Wiggins had struggled over the previous two years, but he has been extremely productive to start the 2024-25 season.
He is in his sixth season playing for Golden State.
The Warriors are coming off a 119-115 loss to the Nuggets in Denver.
Wiggins finished the loss with 13 points, three rebounds, four assists and three steals while shooting 3/7 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 31 minutes of playing time.
The Warriors are the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 12-8 record in 20 games.
They are in the middle of a five-game losing streak.
That said, the Warriors have been good on their home floor, going 5-3 in eight games played at the Chase Center in San Francisco.
On the other side, the Rockets have been one of the best surprises in the NBA to start the 2024-25 season.
They enter the night as the second seed in the west with a 15-7 record in 22 games.
Following Golden State, the Rockets will visit the LA Clippers on Sunday.