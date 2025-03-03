UPDATE: Andrew Wiggins' Current Injury Status For Wizards-Heat Game
UPDATE: Andrew Wiggins has been ruled out (h/t Underdog NBA).
On Monday night, the Miami Heat will host the Washington Wizards in Florida.
For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as 2022 NBA All-Star Andrew Wiggins is on the injury report.
The former Kansas star has missed each of the previous two games, so this would be his third straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via The Miami Heat: "INJURY UPDATE: Kel'el Ware (right knee sprain) has been ruled out of tonight's game vs the Wizards.
Jaime Jaquez, Jr. (ankle) is listed as doubtful.
Andrew Wiggins (ankle) is listed as questionable."
Wiggins is averaging 17.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 37.2% from the field and 28.9% from the three-point range in his first six games with Miami.
He has also spent time with the Warriors and Timberwolves over 11 seasons.
The Heat are the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 28-31 record in 59 games.
They have gone 3-7 over their last ten.
At home, the Heat are 14-12 in 36 games played in Miami.
Following their showdown with the Wizards, the Heat will play their next game on Wednsday when they visit Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio.
As for the Wizards, they are the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 11-48 record in 59 games.
They have gone 3-7 over their last ten.
On the road, the Wizards have gone 5-22 in the 27 games they have played away from Washington, D.C.