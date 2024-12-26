Andrew Wiggins Gets Honest About Steph Curry After Lakers-Warriors Game
On Wednesday night, the Golden State Warriors had another disappointing game when they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers by a score of 115-113 on their home floor.
The Warriors have been in a slump over the last month (after a very hot start to the season).
After the game, the team held a player's only meeting.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "Trayce Jackson-Davis said the Warriors had a player-led meeting pregame and Steph Curry spoke, delivering a message that they're at a pivot point of the season and, as TJD said, "this can go one way or the other."
"He's right."
The Warriors are 3-10 in their last 13."
When Andrew Wiggins met with the media, he was very honest about his superstar teammate.
Wiggins: "When Steph talks, he talks at the right moment. It was needed. The message was clear. That's the leader here. We go as Steph goes. That's the man. It was definitely needed, motivational. I think it will be the start of something good for us."
Wiggins finished the loss with 21 points,12 rebounds, three assists and one block while shooting 8/19 from the field and 3/7 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
The Warriors dropped to 15-14 in ther first 29 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Western Conference.
They will play their next game on Friday evening when they visit James Harden and the Clippers in Los Angeles.