Andrew Wiggins' Injury Status For Mavs-Warriors Game
On Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors will host the Dallas Mavericks at the Chase Center in San Francisco.
For the game, the Warriors could be without one of their best players, as 2022 NBA All-Star Andrew Wiggins is on the injury report.
Wiggins is averaging 15.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest while shooting 44.2% from the field and 41.0% from the three-point range in eight games.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic on Monday: "Andrew Wiggins questionable for the Warriors tomorrow night vs Mavericks. Lower back strain. Missed two games earlier in season with similar issue. Otherwise clean injury report for Warriors."
The Warriors are 8-2 in their first ten games.
They most recently beat the Oklahoma City Thunder by a score of 127-116.
Wiggins finished the victory with 18 points, eight rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block while shooting 6/14 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
Following the Mavs, the Warriors will play their next game on Friday when they host the Memphis Grizzlies.
As for the Mavs, they are 5-5 in their first ten games.
They most recently lost to the Denver Nuggets by a score of 122-120.
Kyrie Irving led the team with 43 points, five rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block while shooting 17/22 from the field.
Following Golden State, the Mavs will play their next game on Thursday evening when they visit the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.