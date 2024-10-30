Andrew Wiggins' Injury Status For Pelicans-Warriors Game
On Wednesday evening, the Golden State Warriors will host the New Orleans Pelicans at the Chase Center.
For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as Andrew Wiggins is questionable.
The former Kansas star missed Tuesday's game, so this would be his second straight out of the lineup (if he doesn't play).
Via ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk on Tuesday: "Steve Kerr says Warriors are confident Andrew Wiggins’ back issue isn’t a long-term injury. Wiggins is out tonight and questionable for tomorrow’s game against New Orleans."
Wiggins is averaging 19.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 55.0% from the field and 57.9% from the three-point range in his first three games.
The Warriors 3-1 in their first four games after most recently defeating the Pelicans by a score of 124-106 (on Tuesday).
Buddy Hield led the way with 28 points, one rebound, one assist and two steals while shooting 9/18 from the field and 7/11 from the three-point range.
Following the Pelicans, the Warriors will resume action on Saturday evening when they visit the Houston Rockets in Texas.
Via The NBA: "Buddy Hield TAKEOVER.
🎯 28 PTS
🎯 19 in the 4Q (25 in the 2H)
🎯 7 3PM
@warriors come back from 20-down to win by 18 and start the season 3-1!"
As for the Pelicans, they are 2-2 in their first four games.
Following Golden State, they will return home to host the Indiana Pacers on Friday evening in New Orleans.