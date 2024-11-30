Andrew Wiggins' Injury Status For Suns-Warriors Game
On Saturday evening, the Golden State Warriors will play the Phoenix Suns in Arizona.
For the game, the Warriors could be without one of their best players, as Andrew Wiggins is on the injury report.
Via ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk on Friday: "Andrew Wiggins is listed as questionable against the Suns with a right ankle impingement. Steph Curry (bilateral knee pain) remains questionable but Steve Kerr has said he expects Curry to be available tomorrow."
Wiggins is averaging 17.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 46.3% from the field and 41.0% from the three-point range in 16 games.
After a tough previous two seasons, the 2022 NBA All-Star has returned to form this year.
Via StatMamba: "Andrew Wiggins has three consecutive games with 20+ PTS for the first time since 2022."
The Warriors come into the night with a 12-6 record in 18 games, which has them tied with the Memphis Grizzlies for the third seed in the Western Conference.
They are currently in the middle of a three-game losing streak after falling 105-101 to the OKC Thunder (also at home).
At the Chase Center, the Warriors have a 5-3 record in eight games.
Wiggins is in his sixth season as a member of the franchise.
On the other hand, the Suns are the ninth seed in the west with a 10-8 record in 18 games.
They have gone 4-4 in the eight games they have played on the road away from Arizona this season.