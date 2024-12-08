Andrew Wiggins' Injury Status For Timberwolves-Warriors Game
On Sunday evening, the Golden State Warriors will host the Minnesota Timberwolves in San Francisco.
For the game, the Warriors could be without one of their best players, as Andrew Wiggins is on the injury report.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic on Saturday: "Andrew Wiggins and Moses Moody are questionable for the Warriors tomorrow. Both left yesterday’s game. Otherwise no surprises on injury list for Warriors in rematch vs Timberwolves."
Wiggins is averaging 17.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest while shooting 46.0% from the field and 42.7% from the three-point range in his first 20 games.
The Warriors and Timberwolves also faced off on Friday in San Francisco.
Wiggins finished the 107-90 loss with 11 points, two rebounds and one steal while shooting 3/8 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in 19 minutes of playing time (before exiting with an injury).
Via Warriors PR on Friday: "Andrew Wiggins (right ankle impingement) and Moses Moody (left knee soreness) will not return to tonight's game."
The Warriors are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 13-9 record in 22 games.
They have gone just 3-7 over their last ten.
Following Minnesota, the Warriors will play their next game on Wednesday evening when they visit the Houston Rockets in Texas.
As for the Timberwolves, they are the seventh seed in the west with a 12-10 record.
After a slow start, they are currently in the middle of a four-game winning streak.