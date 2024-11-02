Andrew Wiggins' Injury Status For Warriors-Rockets Game
On Saturday evening, the Golden State Warriors will be in Texas to play the Houston Rockets.
After missing the previous two games, Andrew Wiggins will return to action.
Head coach Steve Kerr revealed that Wiggins will be in the starting lineup.
The 2023 NBA All-Star is averaging 19.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 55.0% from the field and 57.9% from the three-point range in three games.
Via Sam Gordon of The San Francisco Chronicle on Friday: "Kerr emphasized the Warriors are operating cautiously with regard to De’Anthony Melton’s strained back because of the back issues that limited Melton to 33 games last season with the Philadelphia 76ers. Kerr also confirmed Andrew Wiggins will start Saturday against the Rockets."
The Warriors are 4-1 in their first five games of the new season.
They most recently beat the New Orleans Pelicans by a score of 104-89.
Buddy Hield led the team with 21 points in 29 minutes of playing time off the bench.
Following the Rockets, the Warriors will resume action on Monday when they visit Jordan Poole and the Washington Wizards.
As for the Rockets, they are 3-2 in their first five games.
They most recently beat the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 108-102.
Jalen Green led the way with 23 points and 12 rebounds in 36 minutes of playing time.
Following Golden State, the Rockets will play their next game on Monday when they remain at home to host the New York Knicks.