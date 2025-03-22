Fastbreak

Andrew Wiggins Made Miami Heat History Against Rockets

Andrew Wiggins had a hot start to Friday's game.

Ben Stinar

Feb 21, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) and Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) celebrate defeating the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images / Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

On Friday night, the Miami Heat are playing the Houston Rockets (at home).

Andrew Wiggins got off to an excellent start to the game with 28 points, one rebound, three assists, one steal and one block while shooting 9/10 from the field in his first 23 minutes of playing time.

Via NBACentral: "Andrew Wiggins did all of this in 7 minutes:

20 points
6/6 FG
6/7 FT
110.1% TS"

The 2022 NBA Champion also made Miami Heat history.

Via StatMamba: "Andrew Wiggins joins LeBron & Bosh as the only Heat players to have a single quarter with:

20+ PTS
100% FG"

Wiggins came into the night with averages of 18.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 42.2% from the field and 30.9% from the three-point range in his first 11 games for Miami.

Via StatMamba: "Andrew Wiggins has the most points by a Heat player in their first 10 games since LeBron in 2010."

The former Kansas star was the first pick in the 2014 NBA Draft.

He has also spent time with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors over 11 years.

Mar 14, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) drives to the basket against Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Heat are currently the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-40 record in 69 games.

They are in the middle of a nine-game losing streak.

Following their matchup with the Rockets, the Heat will play their next game on Sunday night when they remain at home to host the Charlotte Hornets.

