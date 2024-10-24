Andrew Wiggins Makes Bold Statement After Golden State Warriors Beat Trail Blazers
On Wednesday evening, the Golden State Warriors faced off against the Portland Trail Blazers in Oregon.
The Warriors won by a commanding score of 139-104 to improve to 1-0 on the new season.
Andrew Wiggins finished the night with 20 points, four rebounds and two assists while shooting 8/15 from the field and 4/7 from the three-point range in 23 minutes.
After the game, Wiggins made a bold statement when he met with the media (h/t 95.7 The Game).
Wiggins: "I think we got the deepest team in the league."
The Warriors aren't seen as a contender right now, but they have a very deep roster with the additions of Buddy Hield, Kyle Anderson and De'Anthony Melton over the offseason.
Wiggins is also expected to have a big bounce-back season after finishing last year with averages of 13.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while shooting 45.3% from the field and 35.8% from the three-point range in 71 games.
Following the Trail Blazers, the Warriors will now face off against the Utah Jazz on Friday evening in Salt Lake City.
Wiggins is in his 11th season (sixth playing for the Warriors).
The Warriors finished last season as the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.
However, they lost to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament, so they missed the NBA playoffs.
As for the Trail Blazers, they will play their second game of the season on Friday evening when they host the New Orleans Pelicans.