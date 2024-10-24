Fastbreak

Andrew Wiggins Makes Bold Statement After Golden State Warriors Beat Trail Blazers

Andrew Wiggins met with the media after the Warriors beat the Trail Blazers.

Ben Stinar

Oct 15, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) walks back to the bench against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second quarter during a preseason game at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images
Oct 15, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) walks back to the bench against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second quarter during a preseason game at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images / Candice Ward-Imagn Images

On Wednesday evening, the Golden State Warriors faced off against the Portland Trail Blazers in Oregon.

The Warriors won by a commanding score of 139-104 to improve to 1-0 on the new season.

Andrew Wiggins finished the night with 20 points, four rebounds and two assists while shooting 8/15 from the field and 4/7 from the three-point range in 23 minutes.

After the game, Wiggins made a bold statement when he met with the media (h/t 95.7 The Game).

Wiggins: "I think we got the deepest team in the league."

The Warriors aren't seen as a contender right now, but they have a very deep roster with the additions of Buddy Hield, Kyle Anderson and De'Anthony Melton over the offseason.

Wiggins is also expected to have a big bounce-back season after finishing last year with averages of 13.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while shooting 45.3% from the field and 35.8% from the three-point range in 71 games.

Following the Trail Blazers, the Warriors will now face off against the Utah Jazz on Friday evening in Salt Lake City.

Wiggins is in his 11th season (sixth playing for the Warriors).

The Warriors finished last season as the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.

However, they lost to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament, so they missed the NBA playoffs.

Andrew Wiggins
Oct 23, 2024; Portland, Oregon, USA; Golden State Warriors shooting forward Andrew Wiggins (22) shoots the ball during the second half against the Portland Trailblazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

As for the Trail Blazers, they will play their second game of the season on Friday evening when they host the New Orleans Pelicans.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.