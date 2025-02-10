Andrew Wiggins Makes Bold Statement After Warriors-Heat Trade
Andrew Wiggins was recently traded to the Miami Heat in the blockbuster Jimmy Butler deal.
Wiggins is currently averaging 17.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest while shooting 44.4% from the field and 37.9% from the three-point range in 43 games.
Via Heat.com on Thursday: "Your Miami HEAT announced today that they have acquired Andrew Wiggins, Kyle Anderson and a 2025 protected first round draft pick from Golden State and Davion Mitchell from Toronto in exchange for Jimmy Butler, Josh Richardson, two second round draft picks and cash considerations in a five-team deal that sends Butler to Golden State, Richardson, a 2031 second round draft pick and cash considerations from Miami to Utah along with Kenyon Martin Jr. and a 2028 second round draft pick from Detroit to Utah, Dennis Schröder, Lindy Waters III and a 2031 second round draft pick from Golden State to Detroit and P.J. Tucker from Utah to Toronto along with a 2026 second round draft pick and cash considerations from Miami."
The 2022 NBA Champion recently met with the media for the first time as a member of the Heat.
Wiggins: "Once I got the news, it's time for a new chapter. It's hard, but that's the NBA... It's a business. I'm here. I'm looking forward to it. I'm excited. I feel like we can do something special here. We got a nice squad. Great coaching staff. Amazing fans. I'm looking forward to it... They're a winning organization. They do things right. They do it the right way. When you come here, you just gotta be ready to work."
Wiggins was the first pick in the 2014 NBA Draft out of Kansas.
He has also spent time with the Minnesota Timberwolves over 11 seasons in the league.