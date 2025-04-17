Andrew Wiggins Makes Bold Tyler Herro Statement After Heat-Bulls Game
On Wednesday evening, the Miami Heat beat the Chicago Bulls at the United Center by a score of 109-90.
Tyler Herro led the way with 38 points, five rebounds, four assists and one steal while shooting 13/19 from the field and 3/7 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
Via StatMuse: "Tyler Herro last 10 games:
28.3 PPG
5.0 APG
58/48/93% (!!!)
on a Heater."
After the game, Andrew Wiggins spoke highly of Herro when he met with the media (h/t Naveen Ganglani of Five Reasons Sports).
Wiggins: "He's a high, high-level scorer. Can really score the ball all three levels. I feel like he's a very underrated passer too... He's tough. I feel like I didn't realize it as much until I got here... He was an all-star for a reason, he's a killer."
Herro has averages of 23.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists per contest while shooting 47.2% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 77 games.
The former Kentucky star also made his first NBA All-Star Game.
Via The NBA: "TYLER HERRO TAKES OVER, HEAT KEEP SEASON ALIVE 38 PTS (23 in 1st half)
68.4 FG% (13-19 from field)
Miami will take on Atlanta Friday at 7pm/et on TNT... winner gets the 8 seed in the East!"
If the Heat are able to beat the Hawks, they will face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs.