Andrew Wiggins Makes Honest Golden State Warriors Statement
On Tuesday evening, Andrew Wiggins and the Miami Heat hosted the Golden State Warriors in Florida.
Wiggins finished the game against his former team with ten points, five rebounds, five assists, two steals and three blocks while shooting 4/13 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 28 minutes of playing time.
After the win, Wiggins was asked about the Warriors when he met with the media.
Wiggins: "I spent a lot of years there with the organization. A great organization. I loved it there. It felt good. It felt even better getting the win."
Wiggins has had a solid start to his Heat tenure.
He is averaging 20.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 46.9% from the field and 36.9% from the three-point range in 14 games.
With the victory, the Heat improved to 31-41 in 72 games, which has them as the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak (but 2-8 over their last ten).
Following the Warriors, the Heat will play their next game on Thursday night when they host Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.
They are 17-19 in 26 games at home.
Via The NBA: "Look at the ground Andrew Wiggins covered on this close-out block 😲
It's his 3rd rejection of the game as he faces his former team for the first time!"
Wiggins helped the Warriors win the 2022 NBA Championship over the Boston Celtics.