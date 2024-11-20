Andrew Wiggins Makes Honest James Harden Statement After Warriors-Clippers Game
On Monday evening, the Golden State Warriors played the Los Angeles Clippers.
Despite coming into the night with a 6-1 record on the road, the Warriors lost by a score of 102-99.
2018 MVP James Harden had a quiet scoring night, but still finished with 12 points, six rebounds, 16 assists, two steals and two blocks.
Via StatMuse: "James Harden tonight:
12 PTS
16 AST
4 STOCKS
Leading all guards in double-doubles this season."
After the loss, Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins was asked about Harden (h/t Warriors on NBCS).
Wiggins was one of the main defenders who contributed to Harden's 4/15 shooting night.
Wiggins: "It's tough. He's a very smart player and has a lot of good assets. Great shooter, play-maker, can pass his a** off. Someone that can take over a game in a lot of different ways. Every time going up against him is tough, you gotta make it hard on him and you gotta bring your A game."
Wiggins finished with 22 points, three rebounds and one block while shooting 7/12 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 29 minutes.
He is averaging 15.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 44.2% from the field and 38.0% from the three-point range.
Harden has gone 27-4 in his 31 matchups against Wiggins over the last 11 seasons.
The Warriors are 10-3 in their first 13 games, which has them as the second seed in the Western Conference.