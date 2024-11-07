Andrew Wiggins Missed Wide Open Layup In Warriors-Celtics Game
On Wednesday evening, the Golden State Warriors are playing the Celtics in Boston.
During the first half, 2022 NBA All-Star Andrew Wiggins had a big blooper that went viral on social media.
He missed a wide-open layup on the fast break.
Via ClutchPoints: "Oh no, Andrew Wiggins 😭"
Many fans reacted to the clip.
@italkball15: "Andrew Wiggins what are we doing 😂😭"
@3amrXo: "What was going through his mind lol"
Jason Timpf: "Wiggins just had the funniest blown layup I’ve ever seen"
Dime: "Andrew Wiggins was wide open for this layup, but he missed 😭"
Wiggins came into the night with averages of 15.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 44.8% from the three-point range in five games.
The Warriors are 6-1 in their first seven games of the new season.
They most recently beat the Washington Wizards by a score of 125-112.
Wiggins finished the victory with five points, four rebounds, two assists and two blocks.
Following their matchup against the Celtics, the Warriors will play their next game on Friday when they visit Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio.
As for the Celtics, they are 7-1 in their first eight games of the new season.
Following Golden State, they will play their next game on Friday evening when they host Cam Thomas and the Brooklyn Nets in Boston.
Wiggins is in his 11th NBA season.
The 2022 NBA Champion has also spent time with the Minnesota Timberwolves.