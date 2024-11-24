Andrew Wiggins Shares Thoughts On Victor Wembanyama After Warriors-Spurs Game
On Saturday night, Andrew Wiggins and the Golden State Warriors played the San Antonio Spurs in Texas.
The Warriors blew a second-half lead and lost by a score of 104-94.
One of the biggest reasons for their loss was the play of 2024 Rookie of The Year Victor Wembanyama.
He finished with 25 points, seven rebounds, nine assists, one steal and three blocks while shooting 9/21 from the field in 34 minutes.
After the game, Andrew Wiggins was asked about Wembanyama when he met with the media (h/t NBC Sports Bay Area & California).
Reporter: "Victor Wembanyama, what kind of impact did he have with his rim protection and defense there late?"
Wiggins: "A huge impact. He's tall, long, has good defensive instincts, but all of them were just playing hard. Especially defensively."
Despite the loss, Wiggins continued to his hot start to the season.
The 2022 NBA Champion finished with 20 points, five rebounds, three assists and one steal while shooting 4/10 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.
Via StatMamba: "Andrew Wiggins last four games:
22 PTS • 3 REB • 2 3PM
27 PTS • 7 REB • 4 AST
30 PTS • 4 AST • 3 3PM
20 PTS • 5 REB • 4 3PM
His four consecutive 20-point games ties the longest streak of his Warriors career."
The Warriors dropped to 12-4 in their first 16 games.
They are tied for the first seed in the Western Conference.
On the other hand, San Antonio improved to 9-8 in 17 games.
They are the 11th seed in the west.