Andrew Wiggins Shares Thoughts On Victor Wembanyama After Warriors-Spurs Game

Andrew Wiggins last four games:



22 PTS • 3 REB • 2 3PM

27 PTS • 7 REB • 4 AST

30 PTS • 4 AST • 3 3PM

20 PTS • 5 REB • 4 3PM



His four consecutive 20-point games ties the longest streak of his Warriors career. pic.twitter.com/WLKiDpSlaF