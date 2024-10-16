Andrew Wiggins' Status For Warriors-Lakers Game
On Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors will face off against the Los Angeles Lakers in Las Vegas for their fifth preseason game.
For the game, the Warriors will get Andrew Wiggins back in the starting lineup.
This will be his 2024-25 NBA preseason debut after missing each of the team's first four games.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "Warriors going big with their starters tonight vs Lakers in Las Vegas
Steph Curry
Andrew Wiggins
Jonathan Kuminga
Draymond Green
Trayce Jackson-Davis"
Wiggins is coming off a season where he averaged 13.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while shooting 45.3% from the field and 35.8% from the three-point range in 71 games.
The former Kansas star is going into his 11th NBA season (and sixth with the Warriors).
He will be starting at shooting guard on Tuesday against the Lakers.
Via Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area: "Steve Kerr tells reporters in Las Vegas that the Warriors are starting Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green and Trayce Jackson-Davis tonight vs. the Lakers
All offseason it felt like me & @MontePooleNBCS talked about the possibility of Wiggins at the 2"
The Warriors will play their first game of the 2024-25 regular season on October 23 when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers in Oregon.
Last season, they missed the NBA playoffs for the third time in the previous five years.
Wiggins will need to have a big season for the Warriors to compete for the playoffs.