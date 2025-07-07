Anfernee Simons Makes Heartfelt Post After Celtics-Trail Blazers Trade
Anfernee Simons had spent his first seven years as an NBA player with the Portland Trail Blazers.
That said, he has now been officially traded to the Boston Celtics.
Via Sean Highkin of rosegardenreport.com: "The Anfernee Simons-Jrue Holiday trade is now official, without the previously reported second-round picks going from Portland to Boston. The final deal is a straight 1-for-1 player swap."
Following the trade, Simons made a heartfelt post to Instagram.
He wrote: "PDX, I appreciate you for bringing in a 19 year old who never left Florida all the way across the country. Took me a few years to get comfortable but eventually became home. My time here I went from a kid to a man. To all my teammates and coaches since my rookie year, I appreciate y’all for making great memories, relationships, and making me feel comfortable. Thank you to everybody in the front office for the support as well. To the fans I appreciate you guys support through the ups and downs. God doesn’t give us challenges or changes we can’t handle. A new journey begins but the goals remain the same."
Simons finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 19.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest while shooting 42.6% from the field and 36.3% from the three-point range in 70 games.
The 26-year-old was the 24th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.
He has also appeared in 15 NBA playoff games.
Via StatMuse: "Anfernee Simons last two seasons:
— 20.6 PPG
— 5.1 APG
— 3.2 3PM
The newest Boston Celtic."