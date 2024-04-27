Anthony Davis' Current Injury Status For Nuggets-Lakers Game
UPDATE: Anthony Davis is available.
On Saturday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Denver Nuggets for Game 4 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, the Lakers could be without one of their best players, as All-Star forward Anthony Davis is on the injury report.
Via Underdog NBA: "Anthony Davis (wrist) questionable for Saturday."
Davis had another excellent regular season with averages of 24.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per contest while shooting 55.6% from the field and 27.1% from the three-point range in 76 games.
The Lakers are down 0-3 in their series with the Nuggets, so a loss on Saturday would result in a sweep.
In Game 3, they lost by a score of 112-105.
Davis finished with 33 points, 15 rebounds, three assists and one steal while shooting 14/23 from the field in 43 minutes of playing time.
The Lakers are the seventh seed in the Western Conference and had a 47-35 record.
They beat the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament.
At home, the Lakers have gone 28-15 in the 43 games they have hosted in Los Angeles.
As for the Nuggets, they finished as the second seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.
On the road, they have gone 24-17 in the 41 games they have played away from Denver.
They have defeated the Lakers in each of their previous 11 matchups (dating back to the 2022-23 regular season).
Game 5 of the series would be on Monday (in Denver).