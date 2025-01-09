UPDATE: Anthony Davis' Current Injury Status For Hornets-Lakers Game
UPDATE: The game has been postponed.
On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will host LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets in California.
For the game, Anthony Davis is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be available.
The All-Star forward has averages of 25.8 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per contest while shooting 51.9% from the field and 31.6% from the three-point range in 34 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Anthony Davis (foot) probable for Thursday."
The Lakers are the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 20-16 record in 36 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak (but have gone 6-4 over their last ten).
Most recently, the Lakers lost to the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 118-97.
Davis finished the loss with 21 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and two blocks while shooting 7/18 from the field and 0/2 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
Via Jovan Buha of The Athletic on Tuesday: "Final: Mavs 118, Lakers 97
This is one of LA's worst losses of the season. They drop to 20-16 and are tied with LAC for the No. 6 seed. They finish their Texas road trip 0-2. They're now 2-3 since trading for Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton.
Up next: vs. CHA on Thurs."
On the other side, the Hornets are the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with an 8-27 record in 35 games.
They have gone just 1-9 over their last ten.