Anthony Davis' Current Injury Status For Kings-Lakers Game
On Saturday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Sacramento Kings.
For the game, Anthony Davis is listed as questionable on the injury report.
The All-Star forward has averages of 25.7 points, 11.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per contest while shooting 52.0% from the field and 30.2% from the three-point range in 29 games.
According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, Davis is expected to be available against the Kings.
Via McMenamin Friday: "D’Angelo Russell (left thumb) participated in practice Friday and is probable for SAC. Anthony Davis did not participate, using the time to receive treatment on his ankle. He is officially listed as questionable for SAC, however he told ESPN on Wednesday that he planned to play,"
The Lakers are 17-13 in 30 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Western Conference.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games.
Most recently, the Lakers beat Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors by a score of 115-113.
Davis finished with two rebounds and one steal in seven minutes of playing time (before exiting with an injury).
After the Kings, the Lakers will remain in Los Angeles to host Darius Garland and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday evening.
Davis is in his 13th NBA season (and sixth playing for the Lakers).