Anthony Davis' Current Injury Status For Lakers-Kings Game
On Saturday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will play the Kings in Sacramento.
For the game, they could be without their best player, as Anthony Davis is on the inury report.
Via Underdog NBA: "Anthony Davis (elbow) listed questionable for Saturday."
Davis is in his sixth season playing for the Lakers.
The All-Star forward enters the day with averages of 27.5 points, 11.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.6% from the field and 30.0% from the three-point range in 26 games.
The Lakers beat the Kings by a score of 113-100 (also in Sacramento) on Thursday evening.
Davis finished the victory with 21 points, 20 rebounds, four assists, three steals and six blocks while shooting 7/20 from the field and 0/1 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
Via StatMuse: "Most points + rebounds this season:
1,020 — Anthony Davis
1,016 — Giannis Antetokounmpo
980 — Karl-Anthony Towns
968 — Nikola Jokic"
The Lakers are 15-12 in their first 27 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the Western Conference.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and won two straight).
Following the Kings, the Lakers will play their next game on Monday evening against the Detroit Pistons (at home).
As for the Kings, they enter play as the 12th seed in the west with a 13-15 record in 28 games.
They are 5-5 over their last ten games (and currently in the middle of a two-game losing skid).