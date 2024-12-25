Anthony Davis' Current Injury Status For Lakers-Warriors Game
On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will play the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center.
For the game, Anthony Davis is listed as questionable on the injury report.
Davis is averaging 26.6 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.3% from the field and 30.2% from the three-point range in 28 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Anthony Davis (shoulder) questionable for Wednesday."
The Lakers are coming off a 117-114 loss to the Detroit Pistons (at home).
Davis finished with 19 points, ten rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks while shooting 7/14 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
The Lakers are the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 16-13 record in 29 games.
On the road, they have gone 7-9 in the 16 games they have played away from Los Angeles, California.
Wednesday will be the first time the Lakers and Warriors have faced off during the 2024-25 season.
The two teams last played on April 9 (in Los Angeles), and the Lakers won by a score of 134-120.
Following Christmas, they will play their next game against each other on January 25 in San Francisco.
Davis is in his 13th season in the NBA (and sixth playing for the Lakers).
The 2012 first-overall pick has also played seven seasons for the New Orleans Pelicans.
During the 2020 season, Davis helped the Lakers win the NBA Championship over the Miami Heat.