Anthony Davis' Current Injury Status For Nets-Mavs Game
On Monday night, the Dallas Mavericks will host the Brooklyn Nets in Texas.
For the game, Anthony Davis is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be available.
Davis is averaging 17.8 points, 9.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 40.6% from the field in his first four games with Dallas.
Via Erik Slater of ClutchPoints: "Anthony Davis is probable for the Mavericks tonight vs. the Nets.
Daniel Gafford is also probable, while Dereck Lively is questionable. Both have a chance to return after extended absences."
The Mavs are coming off a 120-119 victory over the Bulls at the United Center in Chicago.
Davis finished the win with 18 points, seven rebounds, five assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 7/23 from the field and 0/4 from the three-point range in 30 minutes of playing time.
Via All Things Mavs: "Players with 95+ blocks this season and less than 55 games played
1) Victor Wembanyama (176 blocks, 46 games)
T2) Anthony Davis (96 blocks, 51 games)
T2) Daniel Gafford (96 blocks, 46 games)
Dereck Lively II has blocked 54 shots in 32 games.
This is gonna be wild."
The Mavs are the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 37-38 record in 75 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and won two in a row).