Anthony Davis' Current Injury Status For Pistons-Lakers Game
On Monday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Detroit Pistons in California.
For the game, the Lakers could be without one of their best players, as Anthony Davis is listed as questionable on the injury report.
The All-Star forward is averaging 26.9 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.4% from the field and 30.0% from the three-point range in 27 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Anthony Davis (elbow) questionable for Monday."
The Lakers are the sixth seed in the west with a 16-12 record in 28 games.
They are coming off a 103-99 victory over the Sacramento Kings (on the road).
Davis finished the victory with ten points, 15 rebounds, five assists and three blocks while shooting 4/10 from the field in 37 minutes of playing time.
Following their matchup with the Pistons, the Lakers will play Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors on Christmas (in San Francisco).
Davis is in his sixth season playing for the Lakers.
He has made the NBA All-Star Game in three of the previous five seasons and helped the franchise win the 2020 title over the Miami Heat.
As for the Pistons, they are the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 10-17 record in 27 games.
They have gone 4-6 over their last.
Following Los Angeles, the Pistons will play their next game on Thursday evening when they visit DeMar DeRozan and the Sacramento Kings.
The Lakers have won three straight games.