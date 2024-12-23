Fastbreak

Anthony Davis' Current Injury Status For Pistons-Lakers Game

Anthony Davis is on the injury report for Monday's game.

Ben Stinar

Dec 21, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell (1) high fives forward Anthony Davis (3) after scoring against the Sacramento Kings during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images
On Monday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Detroit Pistons in California.

For the game, the Lakers could be without one of their best players, as Anthony Davis is listed as questionable on the injury report.

The All-Star forward is averaging 26.9 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.4% from the field and 30.0% from the three-point range in 27 games.

Via Underdog NBA: "Anthony Davis (elbow) questionable for Monday."

The Lakers are the sixth seed in the west with a 16-12 record in 28 games.

They are coming off a 103-99 victory over the Sacramento Kings (on the road).

Davis finished the victory with ten points, 15 rebounds, five assists and three blocks while shooting 4/10 from the field in 37 minutes of playing time.

Following their matchup with the Pistons, the Lakers will play Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors on Christmas (in San Francisco).

Davis is in his sixth season playing for the Lakers.

He has made the NBA All-Star Game in three of the previous five seasons and helped the franchise win the 2020 title over the Miami Heat.

Dec 19, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) holds onto the ball between Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis (11) and guard DeMar DeRozan (10) in the second quarter at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

As for the Pistons, they are the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 10-17 record in 27 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last.

Following Los Angeles, the Pistons will play their next game on Thursday evening when they visit DeMar DeRozan and the Sacramento Kings.

Dec 15, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) reacts in the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Lakers have won three straight games.

