Anthony Davis Gets Brutally Honest After Lakers-Heat Game
On Wednedsay night, the Los Angeles Lakers faced off against the Heat in Miami, Florida.
The Lakers had arguably their worst game of the season, losing by a score of 134-93.
Anthony Davis also had a very tough game, finishing with eight points, seven rebounds, five assists and one steal while shooting 3/14 from the field and 0/1 from the three-point range in 31 minutes.
Via Underdog NBA: "Anthony Davis on Monday: 12 points (season low)
Anthony Davis tonight: 8 points (new season low)"
After the game, Davis was very honest when he met with the media (h/t NBA on ESPN).
Davis: "Obviously, the team goes as I go, and the last two games have been terrible shooting the basketball. I just gotta be better individually to help the team. Guys are doing their part, and I'm not doing mine, which is tough for our team."
Davis got off to an excellent start to the year.
The 2020 NBA Champion is still averaging 26.9 points, 11.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per contest while shooting 53.0% from the field and 34.9% from the three-point range in his first 21 games.
The Lakers dropped to 12-10 in 22 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the west.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak.
Following Miami, the Lakers will conclude their road trip with a showdown against Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks on Friday in Georgia.
Davis is in his sixth year playing for Los Angeles.