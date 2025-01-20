Anthony Davis Gets Destroyed By NBA Fans For Performance In Lakers-Clippers Game
On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the LA Clippers by a score of 116-102.
Anthony Davis finished the loss with 16 points, ten rebounds, three assists, one steal and three blocks while shooting 5/14 from the field in 37 minutes of playing time.
Many NBA fans were upset with his performance on social media.
@DyVidad: "never mention anthony davis being the best player in a team, ever"
@TheNickTerry: "Anthony Davis is one of the most infuriating guys to watch sometimes. Should be the most dominant player on the court at all times, but seems to just take games off sometimes."
@vegasguysvip: "The Lakers need to move on from Anthony Davis"
@JoseWithOranges: "Anthony Davis’ DISASTER-CLASS TONIGHT:
16 PTS
10 REB
3 TO
5/14 FG
35.7%
-18 plus/minus
Zubac is his kryptonite."
@HoodiAustin: "I HATE ANTHONY DAVIS THATS IT DONE BEING A FAN"
@FeelLikeDrew: "Anthony Davis has completely sold this game it’s hilarious"
@bryyce760: "Anthony Davis ain't been playing like himself lately"
@Gmona48: "Ivica Zubac had 21 points and 19 rebounds.
Anthony Davis had 16 points and 10 rebounds.
3 blocks each.
Zu outplayed a $43 million dollar center on both ends of the floor tonight."
The Lakers dropped to 22-18 in their first 40 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Western Conference.
They will play their next game on Tuesday night when they host the Washington Wizards.
Davis is in his sixth season with the Lakers.