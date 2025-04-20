Fastbreak

Anthony Davis Gets Honest After Dallas Mavericks Are Eliminated From NBA Playoffs

Anthony Davis met with the media after the Dallas Mavericks got eliminated.

Ben Stinar

Apr 18, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) reacts during a time out in the fourth quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Apr 18, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) reacts during a time out in the fourth quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

On Friday night, the Dallas Mavericks had their season come to an end when they lost to the Memphis Grizzlies by a score of 120-106.

Anthony Davis did all he could, finishing with 40 points, nine rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block while shooting 16/29 from the field and 2/7 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.

Anthony Davis
Apr 18, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) reacts during a time out in the fourth quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

After the game, the superstar forward made a very honest statement (h/t Grant Afseth of dallashoopsjournal.com).

Davis: "I'm just very appreciative that I get to play the game of basketball. Appreciative to Dallas and the fan base, and my teammates have accepted me and welcomed me with open arms, given the situation. It's part of basketball. You can't control what goes on. It's our job to play basketball, and I just wanted to come in and showcase that. The injury happened, and I tried to do everything I can to get back on the floor to finish the season and try to carry us into the playoffs. I'm just appreciative... Obviously, it's a lot of emotions that I know is not directed towards me."

Davis had spent the previous five and a half seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers (before the blockbuster trade earlier this year).

He finished the season with averages of 24.7 points, 11.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per contest while shooting 51.6% from the field and 28.2% from the three-point range in 51 games.

Anthony Davis
Apr 18, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) handles the ball against Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) during the third quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Mavs had been coming off a year where they reached the 2024 NBA Finals.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.