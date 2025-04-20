Anthony Davis Gets Honest After Dallas Mavericks Are Eliminated From NBA Playoffs
On Friday night, the Dallas Mavericks had their season come to an end when they lost to the Memphis Grizzlies by a score of 120-106.
Anthony Davis did all he could, finishing with 40 points, nine rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block while shooting 16/29 from the field and 2/7 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
After the game, the superstar forward made a very honest statement (h/t Grant Afseth of dallashoopsjournal.com).
Davis: "I'm just very appreciative that I get to play the game of basketball. Appreciative to Dallas and the fan base, and my teammates have accepted me and welcomed me with open arms, given the situation. It's part of basketball. You can't control what goes on. It's our job to play basketball, and I just wanted to come in and showcase that. The injury happened, and I tried to do everything I can to get back on the floor to finish the season and try to carry us into the playoffs. I'm just appreciative... Obviously, it's a lot of emotions that I know is not directed towards me."
Davis had spent the previous five and a half seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers (before the blockbuster trade earlier this year).
He finished the season with averages of 24.7 points, 11.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per contest while shooting 51.6% from the field and 28.2% from the three-point range in 51 games.
The Mavs had been coming off a year where they reached the 2024 NBA Finals.