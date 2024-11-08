Anthony Davis' Injury Status For 76ers-Lakers Game
On Friday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will host Paul George and the Philadelphia 76ers in California.
For the game, Anthony Davis is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be available.
Davis had missed the team's last game.
Via ESPN's Shams Charania on Thursday: "Reporting for SportsCenter tonight on Anthony Davis, who is dealing with plantar fasciitis in his foot. Davis is listed probable for Lakers-76ers game on Friday night."
Davis is averaging 32.6 points, 11.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per contest while shooting 57.1% from the field in seven games.
Via StatMamba: "Anthony Davis this season:
32.6 PPG
11.6 RPG
3.0 APG
Most PPG through seven games by a Lakers center since Wilt Chamberlain (1969)."
The Lakers are 4-4 in their first eight games after most recently losing to Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies by a score of 131-114.
Four-time NBA Champion LeBron James led the team with 39 points.
Following their matchup with the 76ers, the Lakers will play their next game on Sunday evening when they host RJ Barrett and the Toronto Raptors in Los Angeles.
As for the 76ers, they are 1-6 in their first seven games of the new season after most recently losing to the Los Angeles Clippers by a score of 110-98.
Following the Lakers, they will play their next game on Sunday when they host LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets in Philadelphia.